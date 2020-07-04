virus

Council reminder on coronavirus grant funding deadline

July 4, 2020 at 8:29 am

Orkney Islands Council is advising that there are only a few days left to apply for a grant from the Small Business Grant Fund or the Retail, Hospitality and Leisure Grant Fund.

The deadline is 5pm on Friday, July 10.

The Small Business Grant Fund is a one-off £10,000 grant and the Retail, Hospitality, Leisure Support Grant is a £25,000 grant to assist businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

If you have already made an application this will be processed and the council will contact you in due course.

If you previously applied for a grant but further information was requested in order to assess the application, then this information must be provided by 5pm on Friday 31 July, otherwise the application will be considered to have been withdrawn.

If you previously applied for a grant but were considered ineligible, you may request an internal review of your case. Requests for an internal review received after 5pm on Friday, July 31 will not be considered.

If you previously applied for a grant but your application was dependant on the views of the Assessor (for example to determine if the premises should be included in the Non-Domestic Rates Valuation Roll), this may be delayed until the Assessor is able to make a site visit. In such cases, where possible, the council will endeavour to process your application using other evidence.

Applications received after 5pm on Friday, July 10, cannot be considered.

