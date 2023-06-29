featured news

Council leader seeks ‘greater autonomy’ for Orkney

June 29, 2023 at 10:52 am

A motion has been lodged by the leader of Orkney Islands Council (OIC) to look at options for greater independence for the county.

Councillor James Stockan is calling for “alternative models of governance” to be explored, so as to bring about “greater fiscal security and economic opportunities” for Orkney.

His motion, due to be discussed at a general meeting of the council next Tuesday, asks for investigations to be carried out into options for “greater subsidiarity and autonomy.”

As an example of the options which could be explored, the notice of motion points to Nordic connections, like the Faroe Islands, which is a self-governing territory of Denmark; and British Crown dependencies like the Isle of Man or the Bailiwick of Guernsey.

