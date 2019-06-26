Council leader disappointed with museum progress

June 26, 2019 at 9:52 am

Orkney Islands Council’s policy and resources committee yesterday, Tuesday, considered the way forward for the project to restore and improve the Scapa Flow Museum at Lyness, which has been closed since 2017.

The committee made a number of recommendations which, if ratified by a meeting of the full council next week, should see construction work begin in the early autumn.

The meeting was held in private because commercial financial information was under discussion.

Council leader James Stockan, who chaired the meeting, said: “Like everyone involved I am disappointed that it has taken longer than we hoped to get to this stage.

“But I am pleased that committee has made recommendations that should result in a significant step forward for a project of major importance to the local community and Orkney as a whole.

“We will provide further information after the full council meeting.”

