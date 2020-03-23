virus

Council launches new online platform in effort to minimise spread of Covid-19

March 23, 2020 at 9:10 am

A new online platform, which makes it easier to get in touch with Orkney Islands Council, make online payments and track issues and requests, has been launched.

Called MyOrkney, the platform can be accessed from the council website at www.orkney.gov.uk, where you will find a full list of the services currently available. This will be added to over the coming months.

During the current situation with COVID-19, which leaves many people unable or wanting to lessen face-to-face contact, the platform provides access to many council services.

People are being encouraged to use the new system but are advised that they can still contact the council by email or phone.

There is still the option to call in to see the customer services team in person if this is your only option, however, a reduction in opening hours is being considered.

Barriers are currently in place to ensure staff and visitors are kept two metres apart.

OIC’s head of executive support, Karen Greaves, highlighted the importance of the new platform and ensuring the council provide a good experience for the public.

She said: “We’re launching MyOrkney at a time when we’re encouraging people not to visit the council offices if at all possible — as part of our efforts to minimise the spread of Covid-19.

“With more and more people choosing to do a wide variety of business online, this modern communication system will also enhance the service we provide for the public.

“The system will keep the records of all correspondence with our customers in one place and enable us to provide a much better service both within and out of office hours for those who choose to interact digitally.

“The system should reduce the need to phone as requests, queries and information on services will be available to the customer online. The frustrations of customers having to tell us more than once about their query will be greatly reduced.

“Internally, the system will make communication between teams much more efficient, helping to better progress and track requests or queries however, we must also recognise that, even with this new system, as a result of staff shortages due to the impact of Covid-19, our capacity to deal with requests promptly will be limited and we ask that customers only request services where they are essential and thank customers in advance for their patience during these challenging times.”

To find out more about MyOrkney or how to register take a look at our video page https://orkney-self.achieveservice.com/Videos

Share this:

Tweet

