Council launches consultation on Faray wind farm plans

October 14, 2020 at 4:49 pm

Orkney Islands Council has launched a consultation on revised plans for a six-turbine wind farm on Faray.

Initial concept plans for the development were presented at public events last year with various studies carried out in the intervening period — which have led to some changes to the layout of the site, including a reduction in the number of turbines.

The consultation is being carried out in advance of a planning application being submitted early next year.

As the development is classed as a major development, there is a requirement to submit a Proposal of Application Notice (PAN) to the planning authority and carry out a Pre-Application Consultation (PAC) — which usually would include a public event or exhibition.

However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the consultation will be carried out online.

The project is part of Orkney’s Community Wind Farm Project which also includes proposed wind farm developments at Quanterness and at Wee Fea in Hoy.

The development will consist of up to six turbines with a maximum blade-tip height of 149.9m.

The following options are now available to those who wish to be informed on the project and contribute their views.

Full information on the project, including downloadable and printable versions of the project information and a video presentation, are available at here.

A feedback form is available online at the link above or can be requested by post.

On Thursday, October 29, from 4pm to 7pm, a live and interactive web-based consultation will take place.

Members of the council’s project team are available by telephone to talk people through the plans and discuss any questions or concerns they may have.

to discuss any questions or concerns. Information on the project can be sent by post on request.

Sweyn Johnston is the council’s strategic projects director. He said: “It’s really important to us that members of the public are offered the best opportunity possible under the current circumstances to make their views known about the plans so that we can consider this before we submit our application.

“We have worked hard to develop a consultation plan which gives as much flexibility as possible to allow folk to provide that input and are hopeful for a high level of participation.

“We carried out consultation online in May for the Hoy element of Orkney’s Community Wind Farm Project. We were really pleased with the levels of engagement in that process and hope that we’ll see that again for the Faray project.”

It should be noted that comments made to OIC through this PAC process are not representations to the planning authority.

If a planning application is subsequently submitted, neighbour notification and publicity will be undertaken, and individuals and communities will have an opportunity to make representations on that application to the planning authority at that time.

To discuss options for speaking to the project team please contact Kirsty Groundwater, Project Officer, Orkney Islands Council by email on kirsty.groundwater@orkney.gov.uk or by phone on 078185 08323

The deadline for submitting comments to the project team will be Monday, November 30 at 12pm.

Comments can be submitted through:

the online feedback form referred to above

By email to kirsty.groundwater@orkney.gov.uk

By phone to 078185 08323

By post to Kirsty Groundwater, Project Officer, Orkney Islands Council, Town House, Stromness, KW16 3AA

