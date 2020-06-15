Council hoping to accept more items at waste recycling centres

June 15, 2020 at 6:31 pm

Orkney Islands Council (OIC) has said it is hoping it can start accepting more items at the re-opened recycling centres, from next week onwards.

The council has said Hatston and Garson Household Waste Recycling Centres have collected a large amount of garden waste over the last two weeks and are expecting more to come.

It has thanked visitors for their patience and co-operation with the current way of working – and for adhering to traffic and physical distancing requirements while visiting the sites.

The council is continuing to accept garden waste this week at Garson and Hatston and it is hoped that corrugated cardboard can be accepted from Monday next week. The council has said it will provide confirmation on this soon.

Previously publicised opening hours continue to be in operation – Tuesday to Saturday 9am to 3.45pm (Hatston) and 10am to 3.45pm (Garson), with both sites closed between midday and 1pm.

Planning on how and when it will be possible to phase in recycling services in the Isles is underway and we will provide further updates as soon as possible.

If the addition of corrugated cardboard works well at Hatston and Garson, the council has said it is planning that further waste streams can be gradually brought in over the following weeks.

