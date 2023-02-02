featured news

Council hopes for ‘real progress’ after first ferry taskforce meeting

February 2, 2023 at 10:50 am

An Orkney Islands Council contingent has “lit a fire” under the issue of the funding of a replacement internal ferry fleet as they attended the first ferry taskforce meeting in Edinburgh.

The Scottish Government agreed to set up the taskforce in December 2022, with a pledge to meet with OIC representatives by the end of January.

A delegation from the council, including new chief executive Oliver Reid, leader James Stockan, deputy leader Heather Woodbridge and corporate director of enterprise and sustainable regeneration, Gareth Waterson met with Deputy First Minister John Swinney and transport minister Jenny Gilruth and Scottish Government officials to begin talks over the way forward for a new fleet for Orkney on Tuesday.

Meetings are due to take place up until September, by which time there should be a proposal for a fleet renewal programme which can be fed into next year’s Scottish budget setting process.

The council’s deputy leader Heather Woodbridge said: “The meeting of the taskforce presented us with an ideal opportunity to really push this issue forward.

“With both the Deputy First Minister John Swinney and transport minister Jenny Gilruth there at the meeting — both of whom are well aware of our challenges and our asks — we weren’t starting from square one and they showed a real willingness to work with us on the issue.

“Personally, being in attendance at the meeting was ideal as I was able to give the perspective of someone who lives in our North Isles and explain my first-hand experience of the limitations of the current service, something that is vital as we move this forward.

“Over the next few months officers from the council and from the Scottish Government will be working closely together to develop proposals. We’ll then meet with Mr Swinney and Ms Gilruth again in April to plot the course towards a funding package, as well the technical aspects of the replacement.”

“Overall, their previous hardline position has without a doubt softened and the view is that this was one of the most constructive meetings to date. We’ve lit a fire under the issue — and look forward to some real progress.”

