Council funding allocation hailed as ‘significant victory for local government’

May 6, 2020 at 11:20 am

Orkney Islands Council leader, James Stockan, has described the Scottish Government’s decision to pass along £155 million of funding from the UK Government to councils as a “significant victory for local government.”

In April, the UK Government revealed an extra £1.6 billion was being made available to local councils, with a £155 million share given to the Scottish Government. It was announced yesterday that the Scottish Government would pass this funding along in full to Scottish councils.

Council leaders appealed to the Scottish Government through COSLA, which represents local authorities in Scotland, to give the funding directly to Scottish councils immediately to help them provide essential services at a time when costs are increasing significantly and income has dropped substantially due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking following yesterday’s announcement, councillor Stockan said: “The announcement from the Scottish Government has shown the value in council leaders working on a common cause together at a time of crisis to press the Scottish Government to give us the support we so badly need and deserve. The government’s eventual decision to bow to our pressure and pass this money on is a significant victory for local government.

“Much more support is needed for local services from the Scottish Government though. There is more funding that should be available to us and we will continue to fight for that. Local councils are facing unprecedented difficulties. The costs of providing key services is rising and yet our income is dropping – an effect of the current crisis is being felt keenly in Orkney.”

Share this:

Tweet

