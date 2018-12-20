Council convener visits postal staff

December 20, 2018 at 4:50 pm

The run up to Christmas is a busy time for postal workers. Today, Thursday, staff at Royal Mail’s Kirkwall Delivery Office were visited by OIC Convener Harvey Johnston, who congratulated them on the first class service they provide and to pass on season’s greetings from the council.

Councillor Johnston was shown around by Delivery Office manager Raymie Peace and was introduced to the postmen and women who are pulling out all the stops to sort and deliver mail during the busy Christmas period.

This is Royal Mail’s busiest period, as millions of people shop online for gifts as well as sending Christmas cards and parcels.

Councillor Jonhston said: “At no other time is the hard work of postmen and women clearer than during the Festive Period.

“We rely completely on their dedication to duty, and on their cumulative knowledge of people and places throughout Orkney to ensure accurate and timeous delivery of our mail.

“It was great to meet the team and thank them for the extraordinary lengths they put into ensuring Christmas parcels and cards are delivered on time. They do a most amazing job, often in atrocious weather conditions, and we owe them a great debt of gratitude, so let your postie know they’re appreciated this Christmas.”

Mr Peace added: “Our postmen and women are working extremely hard to deliver Christmas parcels, cards, letters and parcels to people in Orkney. We are grateful that Councillor Johnston visited the office to see our operation and to support the team.”

This is the last recommended posting date before Christmas for First Class mail. Saturday, December 22 is the last recommended posting date for mail sent Special Delivery.

