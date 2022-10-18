featured news

Council convener pays tribute to ‘dedicated and selfless’ emergency services

October 18, 2022 at 5:32 pm

As the UK looks to mark Emergency Services Day on Wednesday, Orkney Islands Council convener Graham Bevan has paid tribute to the local people serving in the police, fire, ambulance, and search and rescue services in Orkney.

Emergency Services Day, also known as 999 Day, takes place on September 9 each year. However, as Her Majesty The Queen passed away on September 8, the date for 2022 was rescheduled out of respect for the King and national mourning. 999 Day will now take place tomorrow, Wednesday, October 19.

Emergency Services Day is an opportunity for the country to show its appreciation for those who work and volunteer in the NHS, police, fire, ambulance, and search and rescue service. It is also a chance to educate the public about using the services responsibly. It aims to promote emergency services charities and to highlight the many different career and volunteer roles in the emergency services.

Councillor Bevan said: “The role that the emergency services play here in Orkney is vital in keeping our communities safe and well.

“Many of us will know someone who works within our emergency services – whether that be on a paid or voluntary basis – and know all too well the tremendous dedication and selflessness that goes into the role. Mobile phones and beepers kept close to them – even in the middle of the night – ready to respond at a moment’s notice when their help is needed.

“Serving in a small community the chances are, that when our services are responding to an incident, they’re are doing so in the full knowledge that they may know the people that are involved. To keep focused during such incidents must take tremendous resolve and strength of character.

“On behalf of our community I thank all our emergency services, for all that they do.”

