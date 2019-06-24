Could you have Scotland’s Home of the Year?

June 24, 2019 at 9:30 am

The search is on to find the country’s most distinctive desirable residence as BBC Scotland today announced plans for another series of property show, Scotland’s Home of the Year.

Filming on series two of Scotland’s Home Of The Year begins in August and programme-makers IWC Media are looking for contenders. They want to hear from the owners of all kinds of properties, from urban studio flats to historic country piles. From Shetland to Stranraer and Orkney to Oban, prime properties from all over Scotland will be in the frame.

Jo Street, commissioner for BBC Scotland, said: “We’re delighted to announce a second series of Scotland’s Home of the Year. It isn’t just about showing off million-pound properties – it’s about truly celebrating what people have done to turn their house into a home, expressing their individuality through their design, flair and imagination. We saw some cracking houses over the course of series one and there are far more gems to uncover for series two.”

The first series of Scotland’s Home of the Year was broadcast on the new BBC Scotland channel in April and May this year.

The series has since seen its audience continue to grow on iPlayer with requests to view so far hitting more than a quarter of a million – 266,000.

The format saw three judges – architect Michael Angus, interior designer Anna Campbell-Jones and lifestyle blogger Kate Spiers – travel the length and breadth of Scotland to discover architectural gems and unearth some stunning interiors. Both traditional and contemporary properties were put under the microscope and judges considered everything from a one-bedroom apartment to a centuries-old country castle … and everything in between.

Each home was scored on functionality, distinctiveness and clever design and from seven finalists, one clear winner of series one was chosen – the White House in Kirkcudbright, Dumfries and Galloway, created by proud owner Lesley Smith and her late husband Mike.

Series two will have a slightly longer run than series one with nine 30-minute heats, each featuring three properties from a specific part of the country. The 27 houses featured will then be whittled down to a final nine which will go under the spotlight in an hour-long final episode.

Gerard Costello, executive producer, IWC Media said: “We are thrilled that Scotland’s Home of the Year is returning to the BBC Scotland channel. The first series was a joy to make and we have only scratched the surface of the beautiful and distinctive homes Scotland has to offer. We can’t wait to get started.”

If you’d like to be considered for the next series of Scotland’s Home of the Year, you can get in touch at scotlandshomes@IWCMedia.co.uk

Share this:

Tweet

