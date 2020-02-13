Could you be the UK’s best wild bird photographer? — competition seeks bird snaps

February 13, 2020 at 11:15 am

Home and garden retailer Wilko is searching for fabulous photos of feathered friends for its 2021 Wild Bird Calendar. Winter is a tough time for wild birds, but as spring approaches, and the weather becomes warmer, we should expect to hear more tweeting in our gardens.

The company is asking keen photographers to share their snaps, with a chance to win a gift card for the store. Daniel Bingham, senior pets buyer for Wilko, offered some advice on helping wild birds thrive during the colder season.

He said: “Birds feed every day and don’t store energy well, so one or two bad days in cold weather or without food can be very dangerous for them.

“Put out a good selection of food in feeders or on tables to attract birds to your garden — things like fat balls are nutritious and high in energy — perfect to help them maintain weight and stay fuelled.

“Put some soft food down for the songbirds who can’t reach the feeders. Suet blocks and pellets work particularly well, as they give the birds a great energy boost and plenty of calories.

“Don’t forget to provide fresh water. Ponds, puddles and other water sources may freeze over, making them inaccessible to birds. Birds can be timid so you’ll need to be patient; build up trust by sharing plenty of treats and you could soon be rewarded with the perfect wild bird shot”.

The Wilko wild bird competition runs until March 29. All photographs should be taken in a garden or outdoor setting and must have been taken by you.

Entries can be emailed to wildbirdcompetition@ wearebrazenpr.com

