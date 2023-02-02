featured news

Cost hikes hit OIC repairs budget

February 2, 2023 at 4:45 pm

Repairs and maintenance of Orkney Islands Council’s land and property portfolio is on track to be more than £160,000 over budget in the current financial year.

The rising cost of materials and the number of projects coming on stream is chiefly to blame for the outlook, members of the asset management sub-committee heard at their meeting last Wednesday.

Up until the end of December, a total of £1.51 million had been spent against a budget of £1.25 million.

Further coverage of Orkney Islands Council meetings in next week’s edition of The Orcadian.

Share this:

Tweet

