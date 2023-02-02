  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
×
featured news

Cost hikes hit OIC repairs budget

Repairs and maintenance of Orkney Islands Council’s land and property portfolio is on track to be more than £160,000 over budget in the current financial year.

The rising cost of materials and the number of projects coming on stream is chiefly to blame for the outlook, members of the asset management sub-committee heard at their meeting last Wednesday.

Up until the end of December, a total of £1.51 million had been spent against a budget of £1.25 million.

Further coverage of Orkney Islands Council meetings in next week’s edition of The Orcadian.