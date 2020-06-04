  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
×
competition

Correction for ‘Win a copy of a brand new recipe book’

You’ve not gone mad folks… there is no question to answer for the competition published in today’s paper to win a copy of the Orkney Federation SWI Recipes. We just accidently left a box for an answer on the entry form.

For your chance to win a copy…

ENTER BY POST: Simply fill in the form provided in the paper (without filling in the answer box) and send it to: SWI Competition, The Orcadian, Hell’s Half Acre, Hatston, Kirkwall, Orkney, KW15 1GJ

ENTER BY EMAIL: Use ‘SWI Competition’ in the subject line, and send your name, address, postcode and telephone number to: competitions@orcadian.co.uk

All entries should be received by 10am on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.

Latest Video

The Orcadian

Latest Photos