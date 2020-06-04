Correction for ‘Win a copy of a brand new recipe book’

June 4, 2020 at 6:19 pm

You’ve not gone mad folks… there is no question to answer for the competition published in today’s paper to win a copy of the Orkney Federation SWI Recipes. We just accidently left a box for an answer on the entry form.

For your chance to win a copy…

ENTER BY POST: Simply fill in the form provided in the paper (without filling in the answer box) and send it to: SWI Competition, The Orcadian, Hell’s Half Acre, Hatston, Kirkwall, Orkney, KW15 1GJ

ENTER BY EMAIL: Use ‘SWI Competition’ in the subject line, and send your name, address, postcode and telephone number to: competitions@orcadian.co.uk

All entries should be received by 10am on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.

