Coronavirus — two cases confirmed in Shetland

March 9, 2020 at 2:05 pm

Two cases of COVID-19 coronavirus have been confirmed in Shetland.

The Scottish Government announced this afternoon, Monday, that the number of cases in Scotland has risen to 23.

To date, there have been no confirmed cases of the virus in Orkney.

The government has been continuing to update the public with the number of positive tests on www.gov.scot/coronavirus-covid-19/ at 2pm each day.

NHS Orkney stated, last Thursday, that it will not release testing figures for COVID-19 coronavirus, following claims that a patient was being held in isolation at The Balfour, awaiting results.

Asked to confirm reports, NHS Orkney explained that it will not be releasing information on testing, or results, stating that all data will be released by the Scottish Government.

However, the government said that no local figures on testing will be released, unless a positive result is confirmed.

Further information on the virus, and what to do if you think you may be a carrier is available on https://www.nhsinform.scot/illnesses-and-conditions/infections-and-poisoning/coronavirus-covid-19

