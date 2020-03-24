virus

Coronavirus rules out visits at Orkney care homes

March 24, 2020 at 7:33 pm

Visiting can no longer take place at care homes operated by Orkney Health and Care in response to the strengthening of nationwide measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Friends and relatives are encouraged to stay in touch with residents via phone or digital means such as video messaging, text messaging and social media.

“This exceptional step hasn’t been taken lightly and reflects the gravity of the situation we all face,” said Lynda Bradford, OHAC’s interim head of health and community care.

“The health, well-being and safety of everyone in our care homes is of the utmost importance to us and our primary objective is to keep the vulnerable older people in our care — and our staff as — safe as possible.”

Elsewhere:

OHAC is strongly advising relatives and friends not to visit tenants in supported accommodation because of the coronavirus risk and to keep in touch by other means.

The new national coronavirus measures mean that planned respite care has had to be cancelled.

The new measures also require OHAC to close the St Colm’s and the Lifestyles day facilities until further notice.

