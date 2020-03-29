virus

Coronavirus restrictions could be in place until June warns chief medical officer

March 29, 2020 at 3:22 pm

The restrictions currently in place to combat against the spread of COVID-19 could remain in place until June.

That was the stark warning from Scotland’s chief medical officer Dr Catherine Calderwood, who says social distancing and self-isolation, the closure of pubs, clubs and restaurants, and restrictions on travel could remain in place for 13 weeks.

She is expecting the virus to peak in the next two or three weeks in Scotland.

The news follows on from similar messages from Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is suffering from COVID-19, and cabinet office minister Michael Gove.

In a letter which will be sent out to every UK household, Mr Johnson has warned that the crisis will “get worse before it gets better”.

The UK government will not hesititate to introduce stricter measures if necessary, he said, but he urged people to follow the current social distancing rules, saying the closer they adhered to it, the sooner life would return to normal.

Mr Gove warned that the UK needs to prepare for these measures to be in place for a “significant period”.

In Scotland, the number of deaths from the coronavirus increased by one from yesterday, to 41.

Tests confirmed 1,384 people have the virus, although experts warn the true number is likely to be much higher.

This is an increase of 139 confirmed cases.

