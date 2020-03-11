Coronavirus — Orkney cases remain at zero as UK figure rises to 456

March 11, 2020 at 2:53 pm

Orkney is one of only four Scottish health board areas which remain coronavirus-free, according to the latest figures released by the Scottish Government.

It was announced, this afternoon, Wednesday, that the number of confirmed cases in Scotland had risen to 36, across 10 of the 14 Scottish health board regions. This includes the first cases recorded in NHS Borders. Figures released for the UK showed a total increase of 83 coronavirus patients in a single day, with 456 confirmed cases across the country.

Two of Orkney’s neighbouring boards have also identified cases of the disease in the past week. As of Wednesday, NHS Shetland had two patients who had tested positive for the virus, while NHS Grampian had six.

NHS Orkney stated, last Thursday, that it will not release testing figures for COVID-19 coronavirus, following claims that a patient was being held in isolation at The Balfour, awaiting results.

Asked to confirm reports, NHS Orkney explained that it will not be releasing information on testing, or results, stating that all data will be released by the Scottish Government.

However, the government said that no local figures on testing will be released, unless a positive result is confirmed. National testing figures for Scotland as a whole will be released at 2pm, daily, on https://www.gov.scot/coronavirus-covid-19/

Further information on the virus, and what to do if you think you may be a carrier is available on https://www.nhsinform.scot/illnesses-and-conditions/infections-and-poisoning/coronavirus-covid-19

Share this:

Tweet

