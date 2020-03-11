  • Kirkwall
Coronavirus — NHSO prepares for ‘rapid roll out’ of video appointments

Training is underway at NHS Orkney, as the health authority prepares for a “rapid roll out” of a new system reducing the need for direct face-to-face contact during medical appointments.

Yesterday, Tuesday, the health authority’s digital transformation team announced on Twitter that the new NHS Near Me video conferencing technology would be rolled out across the isles, this week, as part of the response to the outbreak of COVID-19 in Scotland.

NHS Orkney had previously stated plans to expand the new system, which has already been used for some speech and language appointments. The digital transformation team said today, Wednesday, that training with primary care staff was underway to “accelerate” the roll out.

