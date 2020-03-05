Coronavirus — NHS Orkney remains tight-lipped on testing

March 5, 2020 at 11:12 am

NHS Orkney has stated today that it will not release testing figures for COVID-19 coronavirus, following claims that a patient is currently being held in isolation at The Balfour, awaiting results.

Asked to confirm reports, NHS Orkney explained that it will not be releasing information on testing, or results, stating that all data will be released by the Scottish Government.

However, the government said that no local figures on testing will be released, unless a positive result is confirmed. National testing figures for Scotland as a whole will be released at 2pm, daily, on https://www.gov.scot/coronavirus-covid-19/

Further information on the virus, and what to do if you think you may be a carrier is available on https://www.nhsinform.scot/illnesses-and-conditions/infections-and-poisoning/coronavirus-covid-19

