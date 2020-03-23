virus

Coronavirus measures put in place at Flotta oil terminal

March 23, 2020 at 1:33 pm

Staff numbers have been reduced at Flotta Oil Terminal, in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

A spokesperson for terminal operators Repsol Sinopec Resources UK confirmed, on Saturday, that this and a range of other measures are currently being put in place at the terminal.

The spokesman said: “Flotta terminal is introducing a number of proactive measures to help reduce the risk of introducing COVID-19 to the site.

“These include reducing numbers — we have already invoked remote working for support staff and have ceased non-essential activity, in line with our offshore sites

“We are also reducing the number of journeys to and from the terminal. We are asking staff who under normal circumstances travel to and from the terminal on a daily basis to move to a temporary 2/2 rota where they will be resident on-site, where possible.

“Finally we have introduced temperature checks at the embarkation point.”

