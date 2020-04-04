Coronavirus: How you can stay home and get fresh air safely

April 4, 2020 at 11:00 am

ADVERTORIAL: We value everyone in our society – and we want you to stay safe and well. And that particularly applies if you are over 70, pregnant (in early pregnancy and after 28 weeks) or eligible for the flu vaccine for health reasons.

You can still get fresh air and stay safe. Got a garden? Make the most of it. A walk around the block is just as good.

Limit outings to once a day and please remember to stay 2 meters away from others to avoid putting yourself and other people at risk.

Old people or those who may be concerned can call Age Scotland for information, friendship and advice, FREE on 0800 12 44 222

You can find the latest information and practical advice at readyscotland.org

