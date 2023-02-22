featured news

Controversial livestock transport review launched

February 22, 2023 at 12:49 pm

A project looking at the impact of ferry journeys on livestock being transported between the Northern Isles and the mainland has now begun.

Several journeys are often required during an animal’s life to allow access to better grazing, trade in breeding stock, or for fattening, transport to markets, and slaughter.

The Scottish Government have said that there is little scientific evidence to understand how cattle and sheep are affected by journeys involving ferry transport, and whether management and practices can be modified to improve animal welfare.

However, the local NFU chairman, Colin Flett, and Orkney’s MSP, Liam McArthur, have criticised the move, emphasising the high quality of the current “cassette” transport system.

The 12-month review, led by Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC), will combine analysis of existing data on animal transports and specific data collection on several ferry crossings where temperature, humidity and motion measures of the vessel will be correlated with animal behavioural responses during and after the journey.

The project will specifically focus on the movement of animals from Orkney and Shetland to Aberdeen – from leaving the farm of origin to arriving at the market or destination farm and including sea freight journeys typically of between 9-15 hours.

