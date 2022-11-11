featured news

Consultation events announced for offshore windfarm

November 11, 2022 at 10:51 am

Folk across the Orkney community are being given a chance to have their say on a proposed offshore windfarm.

A series of public pre-application consultation events will be taking place over the coming weeks, hosted by the developers of the West of Orkney Windfarm.

In January, a consortium comprising Corio Generation, TotalEnergies, and Scottish offshore wind developer RIDG successfully secured rights in the Crown Estate Scotland’s ScotWind leasing round to develop a 2 GW offshore windfarm around 30km off the west coast of Orkney and around 25km from the Sutherland coast.

The first event will take place on Tuesday, November 22 at the Orkney Harbour Authority, Kiln Corner, Kirkwal.

Further events are due to take place at Stromness Community Centre on November 22, North Walls Community School on November 23, and again in Kirkwall on November 24.

Further information, including a virtual questionnaire can be accessed on www.westoforkney.com/ communities

