Construction industry new guidance

April 6, 2020 at 4:03 pm

Work on construction sites, unless it is for essential projects, should stop immediately, as confirmed in new guidance for the construction industry.

The guidance makes clear that work on construction projects should cease unless it is supporting crucial work during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Any project deemed essential can only continue operating if it can comply with guidance on social distancing, safety and welfare during the COVID-19 outbreak. Any site unable to meet these requirements should close.

Essential projects include:

those to create or repurpose facilities which will be used directly in COVID-19 related activities

projects to create or repurpose facilities which will be used to accommodate key workers, or free up space in facilities to be used directly in COVID-19 related activities

projects which are considered essential public services

the repair and maintenance of critical infrastructure

Economy Secretary Fiona Hyslop said: “We recognise that this is an extremely difficult time for businesses of all kinds, but the Scottish Government’s priority is saving lives and fighting COVID-19.

“To this end, all construction sites should close unless they are essential to the health and welfare of the country during this crisis. I want to make clear our thanks to the construction workers who are continuing to work on these essential projects.

“This guidance offers clear and comprehensive advice on how the industry should respond in these unprecedented and difficult times. I am grateful to the STUC, Unite the Union and Construction Scotland for their input.

“In this public health emergency it is vital that all businesses act responsibly and align fully with the social distancing measures introduced to protect the nation’s heath, well-being and economic future.”

