Confirmed Orkney cases remain at four as Sturgeon wishes PM speedy recovery

April 7, 2020 at 2:11 pm

According to the latest figures released by the Scottish Government, today, Tuesday, the number of test-positive coronavirus cases in Orkney remains at four.

This news comes shortly after a briefing from Scotland’s First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, in which she confirmed that a total of 4,229 positive tests had now been confirmed across the nation.

The First Minister also outlined plans to expand the way COVID-19-related deaths are reported, and wished Prime Minister Boris Johnson a speedy recovery from his own personal battle with the virus.

Mr Johnson is currently receiving treatment in the intensive care unit of St Thomas’ Hospital in London as he continues to fight COVID-19.

