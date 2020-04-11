virus

Confirmed COVID-19 cases rise to five in Orkney

April 11, 2020 at 2:40 pm

According to the latest figures released by the Scottish Government, a total of five patients have now tested positive for COVID-19 in Orkney — one up from yesterday, Friday.

The data, which is released daily on the government’s coronavirus information page, only accounts for those patients who have been tested and received a positive result for the disease. As it stands, only those who are in need of hospital treatment are being tested, alongside key workers and members of their household who display symptoms.

For further information about coronavirus, you should visit www.nhsinform.scot/coronavirus

If you have symptoms and your condition continues to worsen, you should contact NHS 24 on 111 for advice.

If you need emergency assistance, call 999.

