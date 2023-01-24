featured news

Concerns raised over Scapa shortfall

January 24, 2023 at 3:32 pm

Orkney Islands Council cannot afford to subsidise the oil port at Scapa Flow, it was claimed this Tuesday.

The need for the operation to pay for itself was flagged up as members of the harbour authority sub-committee noted that harbour dues for the port are £536,000 less than anticipated so far in this financial year.

Members heard this is largely due to a drop in the number of tankers expected to have used the Flotta terminal.

