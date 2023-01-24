  • Kirkwall
Concerns raised over Scapa shortfall

A ship-to-ship oil transfer taking place in Scapa Flow. (Colin Keldie K4 graphics)

Orkney Islands Council cannot afford to subsidise the oil port at Scapa Flow, it was claimed this Tuesday.

The need for the operation to pay for itself was flagged up as members of the harbour authority sub-committee noted that harbour dues for the port are £536,000 less than anticipated so far in this financial year.

Members heard this is largely due to a drop in the number of tankers expected to have used the Flotta terminal.

More in this week’s edition of The Orcadian, available in shops and online from Wednesday.