Concerns raised over hospital re-admission

November 26, 2022 at 3:23 pm

Officials have responded to concern about the hospital re-admission rate in Orkney.

The latest stats show that at least one hospital patient a day was back within 28 days of their original stay in 2021/22.

But Stephen Brown, chief officer of Orkney Health and Social Care (OHAC), said Orkney has one of the best performance standards across Scotland in terms of re-admissions.

Orkney Islands Councillor Jean Stevenson said the 382 re-admissions means its rate is below the Scottish average but she still believes it is a high figure.

