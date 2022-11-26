  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
featured news

Concerns raised over hospital re-admission

Officials have responded to concern about the hospital re-admission rate in Orkney.

The latest stats show that at least one hospital patient a day was back within 28 days of their original stay in 2021/22.

But Stephen Brown, chief officer of Orkney Health and Social Care (OHAC), said Orkney has one of the best performance standards across Scotland in terms of re-admissions.

Orkney Islands Councillor Jean Stevenson said the 382 re-admissions means its rate is below the Scottish average but she still believes it is a high figure.

More in next week’s edition of The Orcadian.