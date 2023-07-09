competition

COMPETITION — Ireland the Show

July 9, 2023 at 11:00 am

COMPETITION: THE PICKAQUOY Centre will be lit up green later this month as it hosts a show packed with Irish music stars.

The Orcadian has teamed up with the organisers of Ireland the Show to offer a pair of tickets each to two lucky winners. The event will have an all-star Irish cast of the Emerald Isle’s most talented award-winning performers, accompanied by the fabulous Keltic Storm Band, and world champion Gael Force Irish dancers from Kerry, Mayo and Clare. This production will take you on a journey through the decades of Irish culture.

For your chance to win, please see this week’s edition of The Orcadian for details on how to enter.

You can find out more about the show via: www.pickaquoy.co.uk/events/whats-on/ireland-the-show

