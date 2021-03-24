virus

Community views sought urgently on lockdown easing

March 24, 2021 at 10:28 am

Folk living in Orkney have until this Friday to share their views on how lockdown should ease here, next month.

The Scottish Government has launched a survey, asking islanders what they think the easing of lockdown should look like in their community.

With the First Minister indicating some relaxation in restrictions may be possible in Scotland on April 26, the Government’s islands team is keen to hear what people living in the isles have to say on the matter.

Two options for easing the restrictions have currently been proposed, both of which are laid out in this document. The team are inviting you to share your views on these proposals and any additional comments you would like to submit to Scottish Government on this specific question.

Councils, community councils, development trusts, resilience groups, business organisations and businesses themselves are also being asked for their opinion. According to the Government, these views will be considered alongside available scientific data to allow them to come to a conclusion that benefits island communities whilst ensuring their continued safety.

The timescales are incredibly tight for carrying out this targeted consultation and responses need to be returned by Friday, March 26 to IslandsResilienceCovid-19Mailbox@gov.scot

Your responses must be submitted using this template.

Share this:

Tweet

