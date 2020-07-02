Community spaces vandalised

July 2, 2020 at 5:45 pm

Orkney Islands Council has reported a number of incidents of vandalism to police in recent weeks.

The local authority has said it has been “disappointed” to have had to report that Tankerness House Gardens has been targeted on two occasions with flagstones smashed and there has been a recent case of graffiti within the Postman Pat play area in Stromness.

The police are now making enquiries.

OIC sport and leisure service manager, Garry Burton, said: “Unfortunately, there would appear to be a minority who are spoiling things for the majority which is particularly frustrating at this time when these types of spaces are more important than ever given the current circumstances. We would ask members of the public to respect property belonging to others and which is there for the benefit of all.”

Chairman of the OIC education, housing and leisure committee, Gwenda Shearer, added her disappointment: “Play parks have now reopened which is great news for families looking to being able to enjoy them again. Acts of vandalism such as these are mindless and spoil the enjoyment for others. I would urge anyone with information to pass that on to the police in a bid to stamp out this type of anti-social behavior.”

