featured news

Community rallies in support of Skate Rumple

Skate Rumple, which is home to a host of furry and feathered friends, will not be reopening to the public.

A Deerness family who have been forced to permanently close their alpaca farm to the public have shared their gratitude, after an “overwhelming” response from the Orkney community.

Little more than a fortnight ago, the team at Skate Rumple shared the sad news that they would not be reopening their farm to visitors, in the wake of news that farmer Nick Forkin has developed young onset dementia.

Nick, aged 53, has run the farm alongside wife Mandy and daughter Ellen for the past 11 years. More recently, he became known for his enthusiastic tours and demonstrations, as the family began welcoming visitors on to their land to see the alpacas, goats, sheep and poultry.

This week, Nick’s wife Mandy told The Orcadian that she had been amazed by the response from Orkney folk at large, who quickly offered their support upon hearing the family’s tragic news. This includes an online fundraiser, set up by well-wisher Wendy Golder, which at the time of writing had raised more than £1,800 to help pay for the continued care of the animals.

Full story in The Orcadian, available now online and in shops.

