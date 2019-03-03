Community projects urged to apply for Calor funding pot

March 3, 2019 at 2:00 pm

Rural community projects in Orkney could be eligible to receive grants of up to £5,000 from home energy provider Calor.

The Calor Rural Community Fund aims to reward deserving community projects with prize pots ranging from £1,000 to £5,000.

Rural communities off the mains gas grid can submit their projects for funding, with previous winners including playground and village hall refurbishments, instruments for music banks and equipment for sports clubs.

Now, Calor is encouraging anyone who thinks their project may be eligible to come forward and submit an application for consideration to this year’s Fund.

The projects that receive the most votes by the public will be shortlisted and then reviewed by a panel of judges, who will select the final 21 winners.

Partnering with Crowdfunder for 2019, Calor also is pledging £2,000 worth of match funding to approved entries that use the fund-raising platform to raise donations for their community project.

This year’s Calor Rural Community Fund will be open for applications from March 5-April 29.

To find out how you can take part, please visit www.calor.co.uk/communityfund

