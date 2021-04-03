Community Learning – Spring classes

April 3, 2021 at 1:00 pm

ADVERTORIAL: Our Community Learning and Development Service is offering daytime and evening courses this spring to take you into summer using face-to-face classes where restrictions allow, online, outdoor and family learning.

Additional COVID-19 precautions are in place to ensure the health and safety of staff and learners.

Bookings accepted from 8 April by phone, online or by post.

To book online: www.orkney.gov.uk/WeLearn (you will need to register if you are new to online bookings – there are video guides at this link to help you).

To book by phone: Call Customer Services on 01856 873535.

Share this:

Tweet

