Community groups urged to apply for SSEN funding

June 2, 2021 at 12:50 pm

Time is running out for non-profit organisations in Orkney to apply for the SSEN Resilient Communities Fund.



Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) Distribution and SSEN Transmission have made £280,000 available to non-profit organisations, community groups and charities working to protect and enhance the resilience of those most vulnerable across the north of Scotland.

The deadline date for applications is Thursday, June 10.

Since its launch in 2015, the Resilient Communities Fund has provided £2.8million to 540 community groups and charities working across SSEN’s network areas.

This includes Orkney charity THAW, which previously received £15,000 to support vulnerable people across the county, helping them stay warm in their homes.

In March 2020, SSEN repurposed the fund to support communities affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

For more information on the Resilient Communities Fund or to apply before next week’s closing date, you can visit ssen.co.uk/resiliencefund.

