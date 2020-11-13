‘Weel kent’ faces lend support to Community Crackers campaign

November 13, 2020 at 2:00 pm

As the dark nights draw in and thoughts turn to that special time of year which is traditionally spent with loved ones, reunions with family and friends from afar, work parties, school and community performances will be much missed.

This winter will be different, as we all know. Just how different it will be is still up for debate — but some Scottish decision-makers are advising that we may well be in for a “digital Christmas.”

We may not be able to gather together in the traditional sense, but we can remain united as a community. We can still have a merry end to what has been a challenging year.

The Orcadian is pleased to have gained the support of two weel-kent Orkney faces, as we launch our Community Crackers page, and our campaign for winter cheer.

Among those joining the call for a grand show of Orkney community spirit is the county’s lord-lieutenant, Elaine Grieve.

“I have always found the winter a bit of a long haul,” Mrs Grieve told the newspaper this week.

“When the clocks go back, my mind starts the countdown to the return of the light.

“That said, there are things that sustain me through the dark days.

“Simple things. The bright windows of the shops ‘doon the toon,’ the drapery of fairy lights all around as folk bring cheer to the dark days .

“In a year when we have all been challenged, we have pulled and hauled together to keep the virus that plagues us at bay, and this collective community spirit will be our light in the darkness until the return of the sun.

“For the light will return, and with it the hope of better days to come.”

Fully supporting our incentive, Mr McArthur added: “At a time when individuals, families, businesses and communities are struggling to cope with the impact of COVID, it’s important to recognise and value what we have going for us.

“In that respect, Orkney is fortunate in having such a strong sense of community, where people look out for friends and neighbours and quietly lend a hand where it is needed.

“There have been many examples of this over recent months, and still we see local people and businesses going above and beyond to help out.

“As we head into winter, that community spirit will become even more important, particularly in reducing the risk of isolation.

“With meetings indoors still subject to restrictions, I hope creative ways can be found to ensure our most vulnerable are properly supported.

“So I very much welcome The Orcadian’s campaign. By showcasing the positive things being done, it can help spread the word and also spark new ideas.”

