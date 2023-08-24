election

Community Council election goes to ballot

August 24, 2023 at 10:22 am

A recent call to action by the Orkney Islands Council has resulted in ten people putting their name forward to sit on the South Ronaldsay and Burray Community Council.

With eight places available on the Community Council, ballot papers will now be issued and an election will be held.

Everyone over 16 registered to vote in the area will receive a ballot paper towards the end of this week.

All voting is done by post and is free. Simply use the reply paid envelope which comes with each ballot paper.

To vote, simply place a cross in the boxes beside your preferred candidates. You can vote for as many or as few candidates as you wish up to eight (the number of seats available).

Ballot papers must be returned by 5 pm on Wednesday, September 6, either by post or to the Council Offices in Kirkwall.

