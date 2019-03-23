Communities urged to utilise SSEN fund

March 23, 2019 at 8:00 am

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) is urging communities to take advantage of grant-funding to help them improve community resilience.

The 2019 round of SSEN’s Resilient Communities Fund is now open, with £140,000 available for non-profit making organisations, community groups and charities working to protect and enhance the resilience of those most vulnerable in the north of Scotland.

The application deadline is Thursday, May 23.

SSEN’s Resilient Communities Fund supports local projects that:

Protect the welfare of vulnerable community members through enhancing their resilience and improving community participation and effectiveness.

Enhance community facilities, services and communication — particularly to support local response to a significant emergency event.

Applications of up to £20,000 is to be considered by an independent fund panel with funding decisions communicated by September 2019.

Commenting on the launch of the fund, Lyndsey Stainton, head of stakeholder engagement at SSEN, said: “With over £750,000 of funding provided to 140 projects in the north of Scotland since its launch in 2015, our Resilient Communities Fund has already delivered a lasting legacy of support for our communities across our network region.

“Previous rounds of the fund were significantly oversubscribed, with applications for physical equipment most popular across our regions. To make the most of this funding round, we are encouraging applications that will directly impact vulnerable customers and make a real difference to local communities by helping them build their overall resilience.”

To find out more about the SSEN Resilient Communities Fund, download an application form, or to read SSEN’s Resilient Communities Fund report, visit: ssen.co.uk/resiliencefund.

