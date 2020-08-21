Commercial recycling to resume

August 21, 2020 at 10:02 am

From Monday, commercial recycling and cardboard collections will resume, Orkney Islands Council has confirmed.

As previously, cardboard will be collected in a two-weekly schedule, with East Mainland business beginning on Monday, August 24and West Mainland businesses collection beginning on Monday, August 31.

Dry recyclables will be collected on the same basis as household collections with one material collected per week.

Collections will be as follows:

Week beginning August 24 – plastic bottles

Week beginning August 31 – tins, cans and metals

Week beginning September 7 – paper and thin card.

Bins should be out before 8am on usual collection days at the agreed collection point.

If businesses have any enquiries, they can call 01856 873535 extension 2320 or email developmentandinfrastructure@orkney.gov.uk.

