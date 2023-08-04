news

Colligarth calf champion of Sanday Show

August 4, 2023 at 8:27 pm

Sanday Show Champion of the Yard 2023 is a cald from Colligarth.

A calf exhibited by Raymond Brown of Colligarth was named Champion of the Yard at this year’s Sanday Show.

The calf entered the main ring alongside the champions of each section.

This included a Blue Texel from Malcolm Lennie of Seaview, which topped the sheep section.

Leading the field for the horses was last year’s Champion of the Yard, Gems Diamond Joe, exhibited by Caitlin Muir.

Top dog at this year’s show was Zara, an eight-year-old miniature Schnauzer, who was also champion last year.

The top exhibit at the Sanday Industrial Show was a one-ply white shawl by Julie Murray, which took 18 months to knit.



Read full coverage from Sanday, complete with photographs capturing the day, in next week’s edition of The Orcadian.

Share this:

Tweet

