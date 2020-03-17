virus

College moves up plans to suspend face-to-face teaching

March 17, 2020 at 1:33 pm

The University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI) has announced that it will moving up its plans to suspend compulsory face-to-face teaching on all their campuses, with the measure coming into effect as of the close of business today.

Yesterday, it was announced that the suspension would come into effect from 5pm on Friday. However, all 14 principles from UHI’s colleges and research institutes, including from Orkney College UHI, met again this morning, in response to the current coronavirus pandemic.

However, it has been stressed that no campus buildings, including residences, are closing at this present time and students are advised to check with their campus for local arrangements including computing facilities and online access if you do not have this at home.

Students will no longer have to attend campuses after today or attend classes in person unless they are told otherwise.

