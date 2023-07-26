featured news

Cocaine and cannabis seized by police

July 26, 2023 at 9:37 am

A £6,000 cocaine haul has been uncovered by police in Kirkwall.

The seizure came as officers executed four drugs search warrants across the town, which The Orcadian was invited by police to attend.

Cannabis to a street value of £700 was also recovered.

As a result of the raids, two men have been reported to the procurator fiscal — one for possession with intent to supply a class A drug, and another in connection with the possession of a Class B drug.

Three warnings were also issued by police.

The community has been urged to share any information it has relating to the possession of supply and drugs in Orkney.

Contact police anonymously on Crimestoppers by phoning 0800 555 111.

