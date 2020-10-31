Coastguard tug called to ship with engine problems

October 31, 2020 at 12:21 pm

The Coastguard emergency tug Ievoli Black left Kirkwall’s Hatston Pier this morning having been tasked to a ship off Shetland.

A Coastguard statement told The Orcadian: “The ETV (emergency towing vessel) has been tasked as a precautionary measure with the weather so poor at the moment and in response to a vessel north west of Shetland which is making repairs to their engine.”

The statement added: “The vessel confirmed that they have now completed repairs and if they subsequently report that they are underway again, the ETV will return to her routine programme of operations.”

