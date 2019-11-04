  • Kirkwall
Coastguard tug attends broken down cargo ship off Orkney

The Orkney based Coastguard emergency tug Ievoli Black.
(The Orcadian/Craig Taylor)

The Coastguard emergency tug Ievoli Black has this morning, Monday, arrived alongside a cargo ship which has broken down to the west of Orkney.

HM Coastguard is co-ordinating the response to a call from the cargo vessel Wilson Corinth, the crew of which reported it had lost power this morning.

It happened around 4am when the vessel, which is carrying coal, reported it had been unable to restart its engines.

A Coastguard statement added: “The duty counter pollution and salvage officer from the Maritime & Coastguard Agency sent the emergency towing vessel and this is now with the Wilson Corinth about 30 miles north east of Cape Wrath.

“The master of the Wilson Corinth has told the MCA that he believes his team will be able to repair it themselves but the ETV will remain in the vicinity as a precautionary measure to provide a tow if needed.”

