Coastguard operations centre staff strike

April 28, 2023 at 10:00 am

Shetland Coastguard Operations Centre staff who are members of the Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS) are taking part in the Payday Walkout today, Friday, April 28.

The strike action will not impact rescue teams and the Operations Centre, which covers Orkney, will still be staffed, though with reduced numbers.

The PCS say the government has offered a two per cent pay rise for 2022 and five per cent across the board for 2023, which they labled as “inadequate and below inflation.”

The strike action is taking place from 7.30am on Friday for 24 hours until 7.30am on Saturday morning.

