Coastguard and lifeboat called to ‘medical incident’ near Houton

October 27, 2023 at 11:12 am

One of two divers involved in an incident at a vessel near Houton this Friday morning has died, police have confirmed. The alert came at around 10am this Friday. A spokeswoman for HM Coastguard said that rescue teams from Kirkwall and Stromness were involved. The coastguard helicopter from Sumburgh was sent to the scene, as was the Stromness lifeboat. An ambulance and trauma team were dispatched to the scene, according to the Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS). An RNLI spokesman confirmed that two divers had been involved in the incident, and that one had been taken to the hyperbaric chamber in Stromness, with the other transferred to ambulance crew at Houton. It was later confirmed by police that one of the two divers involved has died. A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 10.35am on Friday, October 27, 2023, we were made aware of concern for two divers being brought by boat to Houton Pier, Orkney. “Emergency services attended and one man was taken to hospital for treatment. “The second male diver, aged 58, was pronounced dead at the scene and his next of kin are aware. “The death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing. “A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”