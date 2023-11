featured news

Clay pigeon shooter scoops top British accolade

November 12, 2023 at 9:04 pm

An Orkney clay pigeon shooter has been named Britain’s Para Trap Athlete of the Year.

Mike Drever, from Kirkwall, who now stays in Fife, says he is surprised but delighted by the accolade.

Drever saw off stiff competition but impressed the panel of judges with his performances throughout the year to win the award at the British Shooting Awards in Loughborough on Saturday night.

