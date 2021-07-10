Classy Wick defeat Orkney

July 10, 2021 at 3:55 pm

Orkney’s county football squad fell to a four-goal defeat against Highland League side Wick Academy this afternoon.

Ultimately, a classy Academy were well worth their victory in the Ken Green Cup in the contest at the Picky, going into the break 3-0 up.

Orkney improved in the second-half, playing higher up the park and imposing themselves on the game, but the final score ended 4-0 to the visitors.

The match is Orkney’s only competitive preparation for the Milne Cup fixture against Shetland this year which is due to take place on Saturday, July 31.

Share this:

Tweet

