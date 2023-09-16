featured news

Classy Shetland hit six to retain Milne Cup

September 16, 2023 at 7:04 pm

Orkney were outclassed by a dominant Shetland side in the 105th Milne Cup, losing 6-1 in Lerwick.

A clinical Shetland were relentless, going into the break 5-0 and rendering the second half academic.

A spirited and improved performance in the second period provided encouragement for Orkney who grabbed a goal from the penalty spot through Ewan Stevenson.

But it was Shetland who celebrated come the final whistle on a hugely impressive performance at the Gilbertson Park, adding another goal to retain the Milne Cup.

